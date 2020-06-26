Fall Reopening Plan Has Been Approved for FAU

The 25-page plan enforces social distancing and limits capacity in certain areas

Florida Atlantic University has had its campuses closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the school announcing that the summer semester will take place entirely online the hope for a traditional fall semester was uncertain.

FAU President John Kelly announced Tuesday that the university’s plan for reopening for the fall 2020 semester has been approved by the State University System of Florida Board of Governors,.

The board, which oversees 12 public universities, has already approved of reopening plans for all the other schools in the system including the University of Florida, Florida State University, and the University of Central Florida.

The 25-page plan features facial coverings being required where social distancing is harder to enforce, including in classrooms, restrooms, elevators, and when using the shuttle buses FAU provides.

Most classes will be online, including classes with more than 50 students and all graduate-level courses. Classrooms will be at 25% capacity and faculty, as well as students, will be required to adhere to social distancing while in classrooms.

FAU Student Health Services will continue testing both students and staff for COVID-19 and individuals testing positive, along with anyone in contact with those individuals, will be subject to quarantine.

Some students do not seem too excited about the prospect of continuing their education in an area where cases are surging

“I feel as though FAU is limiting the overall collegiate experience by opening up and putting restrictions on campus life,” said FAU junior and communication studies major Jermane Rose.

Events led by student organizations will be limited by attendance and location to accommodate social distancing. In campus recreation, capacity will be limited and fitness classes will be reduced. Virtual classes will continue.

“The numbers have risen dramatically and I honestly don’t think the school should reopen on campus… There are too many unknown factors that can’t really be controlled,” said FAU sophomore and political science major Eric Young.

The residence halls will be occupied at 96% capacity and will isolate students to one of 112 single rooms on the Boca Raton campus or one of 12 single rooms on the Jupiter campus if the need arises.

Florida is, as of June 26th, currently at 122,960 total cases while FAU’s fall semester is scheduled to begin August 22nd.