Emergency Order Issued Closing Beaches July 4th Weekend

Palm Beach County has just issued order 2020-013, effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

The order states that all public, municipal, and private beaches, including all beach parks, in Palm Beach County shall be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Restaurants and retail establishments within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions included in current State and local emergency orders applicable to Palm Beach County, including, but not limited to, any occupancy restrictions.