Downtown Delray Beach First Friday Art Walk goes Virtual

The Downtown Delray Beach First Friday Art Walk is known as a self-guided walk viewing the Downtown Delray art scene. However, due to social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, the art walk has gone virtual.

Prior to the pandemic the First Friday Art Walk occurred every month for residents and visitors to enjoy the vibrant artwork downtown Delray has to offer.

On Friday, June 5 at 6 p.m the downtown Delray Beach Development Authority will be offering a virtual experience to view the artwork from home. The virtual experience will include art from local galleries and art studios to support the artists within the community.

To access the virtual artwalk visit: https://www.facebook.com/DelrayDDA

For additional information regarding the Downtown Delray Beach First Friday Art Walk visit: https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/ArtWalk