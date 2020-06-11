Dolphins and Patriots Highlight Sensational NFL Week One Card

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL season is a Week One lineup that has it all. Storylines, debuts and new eras will all be set to take center stage. On the whole the Dolphins will play in one of the most interesting Week One tilts. Miami will be at New England to face a Patriots team that begins life without Tom Brady. Meanwhile the Buccaneers and Brady will be at New Orleans to take on the Saints. As Jacksonville will host a favored Colts team with its one and done gunslinger Philip Rivers.

Chiefs Open Title Defense and NFL Season on NBC Thursday Night Special

At the onset of Week One is a Thursday Night NBC Prime Time Special. It is also a rematch of a stunning offshore betting result from the 2019 playoffs. Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City will host the Texans at Arrowhead. Naturally the opening ceremonies will be over the top for the Super Bowl champions. Fashion the Chiefs as 10-point favorites for this one.

Consider that Houston blew a 24-0 second quarter lead at Arrowhead in AFC divisional playoffs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rallied KC to a 51-31 win. Many say it was the most ferocious comeback they had ever witnessed in sports. Kansas City should be even better for 2020. Following that loss did the Texans blow up their roster and coaching staff.

Dolphins Face Brady-less Bunch

Miami is a 6.5-point online sportsbook dog at New England in the season opener.

This game has two key storylines. First Patriots coach Bill Belichick gets to realize his dream of proving he can win without Brady. Unproven Jarrett Stidham is the projected starter. Meanwhile the Dolphins are expected to start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. Instead fans are demanding first round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa under center. Preseason could well determine who gets the nod.

Following an 0-7 start the Dolphins showed resolve by not quitting. Rookie head coach Brian Flores coaxed them to five wins in their final nine games. Of course, Flores comes from the Belichick coaching tree. Flores served under Belichick from 2004 through 2018. Most of The Hoodie’s assistants flame out badly on their own. Yet Flores maintains his vision of implementing the Patriot Way in Miami.

Brady Also Living His Dream

Just like Belichick has Tom Brady fantasized about going off on his own. Tampa Bay made the perfect offer to land the fabled “GOAT.” Also making a splash was the arrival of Brady’s sidekick Rob Gronkowski. Gronk became the ultimate NFL tight end as a Patriot with Brady. Most important of all is the fact that the GOAT will be surrounded by a strong supporting cast with the Bucs. Which is something that he was desperately lacking last year at New England. Indeed, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are set for big years.

New Orleans is a 4-point home favorite against Tampa Bay. To begin with this is likely Drew Brees final season as a Saint. Brees and New Orleans face a Super Bowl window that is closing fast.

Will Rivers Flow in Jacksonville?

Account of just barely losing the 2017 AFC championship game at Pittsburgh was a renaissance expected at Jacksonville. However, that impressive run proved to be a mirage. Jacksonville went 5-11 and 6-10 in the two seasons that followed. Furthermore, the signing of Nick Foles as the quarterback savior was an utter debacle. Foles left for the Chicago Bears after one injury plagued season with the Jaguars. Head coach Doug Marrone will face the firing squad with another losing season.

Indianapolis is a 6.5-point road chalk for the season opener with the Jags. Specifically, the arrival of longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has sparked fan’s hopes. Rivers signed a one-year contract in a final bid for his first ever Super Bowl berth. Concurrently underrated head coach Frank Reich is one of the best. Indianapolis is not to be taken lightly.