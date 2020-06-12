Despite city ordinances, youth soccer coaches are still carrying out practices

The COVID-19 pandemic has prohibited all team sports and access to fields

As Governor Ron DeSantis moves most of Florida to stage two of the state’s reopening, Palm Beach County remains out of the reopening plans. The continued operation cessation of Palm Beach County’s various departments has caused many to grow impatient.

The spread of COVID-19 in Florida coincided with the start of the spring youth soccer season; canceling the season.

But even with the cancellation of the season, closing of potential practice fields, and enforcement of social distancing many youth soccer coaches are still using the fields for practice despite the restrictions.

In a statement provided by Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation:

“All current sports field uses must comply with the County’s Emergency Order 7. We do monitor our parks for compliance and it’s challenging to proactively patrol all 8,200+ acres of County parkland. We appreciate the public following the order and when violations are observed or reported, we work to first provide education and ask for compliance.”

Palm Beach County’s emergency order 7 includes the prohibition of field sports and organized sports or activities.

Soccer coaches illegally training with one or sometimes multiple members of their teams can present a few problems.

Besides the increased likelihood of a coronavirus infection, if a player gets injured during practice the parents of the player would be held responsible. Training while other teams might not be playing would also be a blow to sportsmanship.