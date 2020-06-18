Custom College Visits, a Leader in Personalized, On-Campus College Tours, is Now Offering Virtual College Visits as a Service.

Chamber Member Update

Delray Beach, FL, June 17, 2020 – Custom College Visits, a member of the Boca Chamber and the leader in planning personalized college visit itineraries for families, is now offering Virtual College Visits as a Service in addition to their traditional campus visit planning services.

Since the company’s inception in 2010, Custom College Visits has helped students and families from the U.S and from around the world plan in-depth, on-campus itineraries to colleges throughout the U.S., with the goal of giving students an authentic feel for each college that they visit.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, adapting their planning process to address the needs of students who can’t visit college campuses in person has become a priority for the company.

Says founder Janice Caine, “Due to the pandemic, college-bound high school students, especially rising seniors, are dealing with a lot of uncertainties and changes right now. While much of our detailed, one-on-one planning process remains the same, we will now provide our clients with additional tools and guidance to help them sort through the all of the online resources available to determine which are most relevant to them.” We’re hoping to make the college search process a bit easier for them and remove much of the stress they may be experiencing.”

To coincide with the launching of Virtual College Visits as a Service, Custom College Visits will be co-hosting a free webinar on Sunday, June 28th at 2:00 pm EDT. Students and parents are invited to What’s Your “Why”? Exploring the Intentions of Your College Visits and Essays. Join Janice Caine and Craig Heller of College Essay Solutions for a practical look at the college essay and college campus visits, two of the most important components of the college search and admissions process.

Custom College Visits is a Delray Beach based, woman-owned business. The company designs multi-campus, multi-day itineraries for college-bound teens and their families. Campus visits are tailored to the specific interests of each student, allowing them to visit the colleges of their choice. Custom College Visits has become known for its high touch service.

For more information about Custom College Visits’ services or upcoming webinar, call (650) 931-4515 or send an email to [email protected] You may also visit the website at www.customcollegevisits.com.