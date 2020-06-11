Cultural Council’s Artist Relief Fund helps local creative professionals out of work

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County recently raised more than $45,000 to date through its crowd-sourced Palm Beach County Artist Relief Fund to help local creative professionals who have lost critical income due to COVID-19.

Launched in March with a goal of $10,000, the Facebook Fundraiser allows the Council to directly award small grants of $250 to individual creative professionals (including visual artists, actors, musicians, dancers and others) living in Palm Beach County. The fundraiser runs on Facebook through June 21.

Thanks to community members and the support of the Great Charity Challenge and The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the Council has awarded grants to 49 individuals to date, and will continue to award more grants as long as funds are available.

“Palm Beach County is home to an extraordinary cultural community composed of top-notch organizations and exceptional creative professionals, and we value their enormous contributions,” said Dave Lawrence, the Council’s president & CEO. “As the COVID-19 health crisis sweeps the nation, the financial impact on this community is profound. This prompted the Council to launch the Artist Relief Fund. Now more than ever, support for creative professionals is essential to a stronger and more vibrant community.”

“Receiving this grant is really impactful for me,” said Shani Simpson, a multidisciplinary artist based in Lake Worth. “Over the years I’ve applied for other grants, and this is the very first grant I’ve received. I want to thank the Cultural Council for seeing [an issue] that was global and for taking time to act local.”

The Council opened grant applications in early April. Applications were reviewed and approved by Cultural Council board and staff members, with a goal to fund as many creative professionals as possible. To date, the Council has awarded grants to the following individuals: