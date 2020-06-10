Published On: Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

Crocker Partners to Offer YMCA Ready to Work Summer Camp On-site at Boca Raton Innovation Campus

Crocker Partners has donated 5,000 square feet of space at their Boca Raton Innovation Campus to the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

The space will be used for a Ready to Work Summer Camp being offered exclusively to BRiC’s 36 tenant companies and roughly 5,000 employees as they return to campus following the lifting of state and county stay-at-home orders.

“In order for employees to return to work and begin our economic recovery, workers need to have safe, accessible, and affordable access to childcare,” said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner at Crocker Partners. “Helping improve our employee’s lives is an integral part of our business and we are fortunate to find a partnership with the YMCA for providing this critical program to families at BRiC.”

The City of Boca Raton announced they have cancelled all city-facilitated summer camps and specialty camps on City property for Summer 2020 in light of the pandemic, cancelling many families plans for their children. In addition, the reduced capacity per CDC guidelines for being able to run a safe childcare program created space problems for existing programs, with some choosing to offer their programs virtually.

“As our community continues to reopen and families return to work, the demand for camp care becomes a growing concern. We are happy to have the opportunity to partner with Crocker Partners who have generously provided space at their Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) for camp care. The YMCA believes every child should have access to programs and resources to develop to their fullest potential in a supportive and enriching environment,” states Jason Hagensick, President & CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. 

The YMCA’s Summer Camp program will be offered Monday thru Friday, 7:30AM – 6:00PM beginning June 15th and August 7th for children ages five through 12 at 4920 Conference Way N.

Crocker Partners is also evaluating availabilities at other properties across its 11 million square foot portfolio for future YMCA programs. The summer camp will adhere to state, county and Federal guidelines and take extra safety precautions to minimize risk, including:

·       Taking the temperature of participants and staff every day

·       Require facial coverings for all employees

·       Minimize the number of staffers with whom children are in contact

·       Limit class sizes to 9 children per group

·       Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces

For more information on the program, contact the YMCA of South Palm Beach County at 561.395.9622.

