COVID-19 Testing Offered at Home Depot and Publix

By Nadia Gordon

COVID-19 testing will now be even more readily available as new testing sites pop up around the state of Florida.

Last Friday at a press conference at a Boca Raton Home Depot, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that COVID-19 testing will be offered in the parking lots of three Publix grocery stores and three Home Depot stores around the state.

Gov. DeSantis stated, “I would imagine you’re gonna see probably several more in South Florida,”.

Photo by: NBC 6 South Florida

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the testing sites are meant to be a convenient spot for people to get tested in case they wonder if they are asymptomatic carriers.

One of the three Home Depot testing locations is located at 9820 Glades Road in west Boca Raton.

There are already 77 CVS pharmacies, nine Walgreens and nine Walmart locations that have similar testing abilities across the state according to Gov. DeSantis.

These testing sites are expected to handle about 100 tests a day. However, no specific testing locations have been released beyond Boca Raton, according to the Tampa Bay Times.