COVID-19 Cancels “Fabulous Fourth” Celebration

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Florida, many events and large gatherings have been halted. With July 4 approaching it is uncertain where many people will view their traditonal firework shows.

The City of Boca Ratons is known to have it’s annual “Fabulous Fourth” celebration at Countess deHoernle Park every Fourth of July. This year however, it will not be taking place.

Photo by: Boca Voice

“The collective health and safety of our community and staff are the priorities driving this tough decision. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the current situation and health risks surrounding COVID-19,” says the City of Boca Raton.



To stay up to date with virtual events and announcements, visit. https://myboca.us/