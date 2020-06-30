Celebrate National Ice Cream Month At Hoffman’s Chocolates

Specials include BOGO Sundaes, Milkshake Happy Hours, and Chance to Win Sweet Ice Cream Party at Home

Hoffman’s Chocolates continues to offer Curbside Pick-Up and Delivery

Boynton Beach, FL – Hoffman’s Chocolates is excited to announce their tasty July Ice Cream promotions in honor of National Ice Cream Month.

BOGO Sundaes

Starting Sunday, July 5 thru Sunday, July 26, customers can purchase one ice cream sundae, and get one ice cream sundae of equal or lesser value, for free. The Ice Cream Sundae includes two scoops of Hoffman’s Chocolates Ice Cream, one dry topping, one wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry. This BOGO offer runs all day on Sundays.

Milkshake Happy Hour

Monday thru Thursday from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., customers can purchase any of Hoffman’s Chocolates classic handmade milkshakes for only $5. Choose from one of Hoffman’s Chocolates signature shakes or make one of your own. Milkshake Happy Hour starts Monday, July 6 and runs thru Thursday, July 30 (Monday – Thursday only). Milkshakes are regularly priced $8.95.

Sweet Giveaway -Social Media Ice Cream Party Giveaway

Hoffman’s Chocolates wants to bring their Sweet Ride to one lucky winner for a complimentary one-hour Ice Cream Social for 20 guests. This includes 20-single scoop cups with one topping. To enter, participants will need to “like/follow” @HoffmansChocolate on Facebook and/or Instagram, “like” the Sweet Giveaway post, and then tag a friend. One lucky winner will be selected by Woobox on July 6, 2020 and be notified via direct message. There is no limit to how many times you enter. The more friends a participant tags, the better the chances are.

Riverwalk Ice Cream Challenge

Hoffman’s is also participating in the Riverwalk Ice Cream Challenge, a virtual battle being held July 1 – 31, 2020 on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RiverwalkTrust/, in honor of National Ice Cream Month. Contenders will be vying for “Fan Favorite”. Hoffman’s Chocolates encourages patrons to participate by ordering The Midnight Island Escape (Hoffman’s entry into the competition). This indulgent dessert starts off in a freshly made waffle bowl that is dipped in roasted almonds. Inside this edible bowl you will find a scoop of three rich and creamy ice cream flavors, Steller Coffee, Rum Raisin and Midnight Chocolate. The sundae is finished off with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Shredded Coconut, and a smidgen more of Roasted Almonds. This one is worth the trip. ($9.95)

Patrons are encouraged to cast their vote for The Midnight Island Escape on the Riverwalk online poll at www.goriverwalk.com. The Midnight Island Escape Snack is only available at the Las Olas store and also available on Sundays as part of the BOGO Sundae special.

All Hoffman’s Chocolates retail stores are open in Palm Beach and Broward County. Each store also offers curbside pick-up or delivery! For more information about Hoffman’s Chocolates store hours or pick up/delivery options, please visit www.hoffmans.com.

For more information or to find a Hoffman’s Chocolates location near you, please visit www.Hoffmans.com or follow on social media at www.facebook.com/hoffmanschoc, www.instagram.com/hoffmanschocolate, or www.twitter.com/hoffmanschoc.

About Hoffman’s Chocolates

Headquartered in Greenacres, Florida, Hoffman’s Chocolates is a manufacturer of gourmet chocolates, with seven retail locations throughout South Florida, and mobile food truck, The Sweet Ride. The tradition of legendary chocolates began over 40 years ago in a small chocolate shop in Lake Worth with a commitment to use the finest and freshest ingredients from around the world. The Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory in Greenacres is a popular tourist destination where guests from all over the world are greeted by the aroma of slow-simmering chocolate and caramel and watch the art of candy making first-hand at its observation windows. The company is notable for its elaborate December holiday displays, including the Hoffman’s Winter Wonderland, and products such as gift baskets and chocolate covered pretzels.

Hoffman’s Chocolates product lines includes over 70 varieties of confections (all hand made using time honored traditions of candy making). Hoffman’s Chocolates are available via its retail store locations, thru online distribution channels and by direct shipping throughout the U.S. It has been a favorite local brand for residents throughout Florida. Hoffman’s Chocolates is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC. For more information, please visit www.Hoffmans.com.