CareerSource Florida Announces Local Workforce Development Boards Are Providing In-Person Appointments for Job Seekers and Businesses

Tallahassee, Fla.– Today, CareerSource Florida announced local workforce development boards across the state are providing in-person employment services by appointment in at least one career center in their service area. CareerSource South Florida, serving Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, will provide appointments as soon as is safely possible, in alignment with state and local plans.

Appointments for Floridians who prefer in-person assistance are in addition to the employment services that have continued without interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic – virtually, over the phone, via email and by appointment in some locations. From March 1 through Memorial Day, the CareerSource Florida network has served more than 339,000 job seekers and more than 19,600 businesses.

“I am proud to be part of this network of workforce development professionals who adapted quickly to continue providing critical services to Floridians throughout this unprecedented time,” said CareerSource Florida Board Chairman Kevin Doyle. “Now, with Florida reopened for business, we are supporting Florida’s economic restart in continuing to align our workforce investments and actions with Governor DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.”

The network also has stepped up to assist Floridians applying for unemployment benefits through the Reemployment Assistance program managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. A record number of claims, more than 2.3 million, has been filed by Floridians who lost their jobs either temporarily or permanently due to COVID-19.

At an April 30 meeting, the CareerSource Florida Executive Committee approved $500,000 to support the purchase of personal protective equipment at all local workforce development boards. Career centers across the state are taking precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including requiring appointments for in-person services, mandatory temperature checks, COVID-19 screenings, career center entry and exit protocols, and use of personal protective face masks, and enforcing the practice of social distancing.

“The CareerSource Florida network continues to evolve its processes in order to provide career and business services through the safest, most efficient means possible,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard. “Career centers are taking necessary steps and following up-to-date health protocols to ensure the safety of customers and staff. The commitment of local workforce development boards to serve their communities throughout this difficult time is a testament to our dedication to helping Florida rebound from the economic hardships caused by COVID-19 as we recover and ultimately, reimagine an even stronger future economy.”

To make an appointment or view hours and services at your nearest available career center, click here for a list of Florida’s local workforce development boards and their contact information.

In April, CareerSource Florida launched an integrated public and business outreach campaign, Help is Here, to direct job seekers and businesses to support needed for employment, recruitment, hiring and training as well as COVID-19 relief assistance. Visit this link to hear President Dennard describe the CareerSource Florida network’s efforts to help Florida get back to work.

CareerSource Florida, with its business-led board of directors, provides policy direction for talent development programs administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida’s 24 local workforce development boards and their 100 career centers. The CareerSource Florida State Board serves as the Governor’s principal workforce policy and investment board, working in partnership with DEO, which is responsible for the state workforce system’s fiscal and administrative affairs, and local workforce development boards that serve Florida’s businesses and career seekers. Together, the CareerSource Florida network connects employers with qualified, skilled talent and Floridians with employment and career development opportunities to achieve economic prosperity. Learn more at careersourceflorida.com.