Boca Raton couple gifts scholarship to Stoneman Douglas students

The four-year scholarships are worth $20,000 or $5,000 per year

Select students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be gifted a $20,000 scholarship by Boca Raton couple, Ann and John Wood.

In a tribute to the 17 people who lost their lives in the mass shooting that took place in 2018 and the students who are still pursuing their education at the school, the Woods established 10 four-year scholarships worth $20,000 or $5,000 per year.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the scholarships were awarded to students Leah Goldberg, Leya Harris, O’kayhvia Ferguson, Jada Fears, Teyenne Jonca, Justin Abonce, Alejandro Rodriguez, Juliette Hoffiz, Sanjiv Ramnanan, and Jacob Teston.

In addition to the scholarships, the Woods, have partnered with the George Snow Scholarship Fund. The partnership offers tutoring, computers, and food to college students awarded with the scholarships.

To be considered for the scholarships, recipients must show financial need and be active in school extracurriculars or possess a job off-campus. Preference is given to STEM major students and those who have a GPA between 2.5 and 3.5.