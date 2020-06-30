Boca Raton Community Gathers to Thank Local Palm Beach Fire Rescue For Heroic Efforts in Fighting Fire and Saving Precious Family Heirlooms

Boca Raton, FL – Friends of Paul & Tammy Clarke and Family gathered this evening to express gratitude to the firefighters from eight local Palm Beach County Fire Rescue stations who courageously fought the fire that consumed the Clarke home, located in Boca Del Mar, last week.

Attendees, most of whom reside near the Clarke’s, in the primarily Orthodox Jewish Community adjacent to the Boca Raton Synagogue, came to express their appreciation to the firefighters. The group collectively delivered cards and posters and presented platters of individually wrapped sweets for the firefighters of the 8 stations that worked the fire.