Boca Raton Airport Authority provides support to Boca Helping Hands for COVID-19 Relief

This past weekend, staff from the Boca Raton Airport Authority staff members volunteered at Boca Helping Hands and made a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Boca Raton Airport. Staff members made sandwiches and helped prepare 150 hot meals for distribution to Boca Helping Hands clients.

Boca Helping Hands is a community-based 501(c) (3) organization whose mission is to provide food, medical, and financial assistance to meet basic human needs, as well as education, job training, and guidance to create self-sufficiency.

Karen Swedenborg, Boca Helping Hands Development Manager, stated that they have seen demand for their hot meals program nearly double since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis and an additional 1,350 families have requested assistance since March. Ms. Swedenborg estimates that Boca Helping Hands volunteers are serving 350 meals and distributing 300 pantry bags daily since the start of the pandemic.

Ms. Swedenborg added that the Airport Authority’s donation would provide 1,250 hot meals or 70 pantry bags of groceries to area residents. Each pantry bag contains enough food to feed a family of four for a week.

“In this time of great need, local non-profits have continued to provide critical services to our area’s neediest citizens. We are happy to support Boca Helping Hands continue their efforts in support of the community by volunteering our time and making this donation,” said Boca Raton Airport Authority Executive Director Clara Bennett.

Boca Helping Hands is always looking for volunteers and is currently accepting monetary and food donations to replenish their pantry. Anyone who would like to help can find additional information on their website https://www.bocahelpinghands.org/.