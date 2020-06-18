As Unique Nonprofit Expands, Local Executive Director Becomes Philanthropy Tank’s Chief Executive Officer

Following her first year as Philanthropy Tank’s Executive Director, Amy Brand has been named the nonprofit’s Chief Executive Officer. Since Brand began with the charity that empowers young philanthropists she has overseen the expansion and start of the program in Baltimore, the 5th year of the program in Palm Beach County, fundraising, staff expansion and adjustment of operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand will lead efforts to expand the organization into markets across the country.

Recently the charity held its signature student Finals event online. Previously, Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) finalists presented their charity ideas on a stage in front of hundreds of audience members at the Kravis Center. The traditional “Finals” event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Brand shifted gears and oversaw the production of the “Recorded” Live Finals Event where students were able to make their presentations via ZOOM to four Philanthropist-Investors. The seven local, student-led charity programs earned nearly $90,000 in funding and each was assigned a mentor. The virtual event was presented on the charity’s social media pages and website. It reached more than 10,000 viewers.

Currently Philanthropy Tank is accepting applications for new students in both Palm Beach County and the Baltimore area. Applications are available on the charity’s website, Philanthropytank.org

Brand has more than 25 years of nonprofit development experience in South Florida. Her career path includes 5 years with Habitat of Humanity of Palm Beach County, the Broward County American Cancer Society and Bethesda Hospital Foundation.

She is the past president of the Association for Women in Communications (AWC), Atlantic Florida Chapter and the Palm Beach County chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP.) Brand is a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County and currently serves as the Vice President, Community Outreach for the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation.