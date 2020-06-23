As God’s agents, all glory goes to Him; we’re mere instruments for His use!

— Have you attended a concert where the violinist smashed the violin into pieces? What if the instrument was worth a fortune? Watch – ‘ALL CREDIT GOES TO THE DOER, NOT THE INSTRUMENT! – and see what happened! S.L.

