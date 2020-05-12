While Most Nonprofits Have Had to Halt Services HFHSPBC Continues to Build Homes, Hope and Community

Boca Chamber Member Update:

DELRAY BEACH/BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (May 11, 2020) — Since every family deserves a chance to thrive, HFHSPC continues to build homes during this health and financial crisis. Albeit slower due to social distancing, using only its own professional construction crew members and a handful of suppliers, there are eight hard-working, low-income families living in desperate conditions who are anxiously waiting to move into their safe, affordable homes currently under construction.

“These families have worked more than 250 hours in sweat equity building other Habitat homes and completed 100 hours of financial and homeowner literacy curriculum to earn a zero-interest mortgage, and now because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they must wait even longer,” said HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles. “Right now, until they move into their new homes, they are living in subpar or crowded situations.”

Nobles adds, “Habitat Partner Families count on us to fulfill our commitment to them, so we can’t stop…now or ever.” He notes that since HFHSPBC had to postpone two annual fundraisers — WOMEN Build and Rock the Block — the latter in partnership with the City of Delray, it has compromised the speed in which the nonprofit can raise construction monies to finish the eight homes.

With the uncertainty of when large groups of volunteers can build together, it has had to also postpone planned neighborhood revitalization/home repair initiatives and providing “aging in place” assistance for low-income families in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. Two fourth-quarter annual fundraising builds, its CEO Build and Veterans Builds could become at-risk as well.

City and County social distancing and nonessential business restrictions forced closure of the nonprofit home improvement ReStore thrift shops and halted HFHSPBC’s volunteer programs that provided both funds and thousands of donated “roll up your sleeves” on-site construction and revitalization labor hours.

Most critical right now is completing the 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes for a block of eight families in Boynton Beach. All future homeowners serve as inspiring examples to family, friends and the community-at-large, as they achieve their goal of homeownership, regardless of the curve balls life thrown at them in life. Among them are the following, whose homes are nearly completed but need a financial infusion to complete.

The Ceasar Family

Gretta Ceasar, a mom who faced years of domestic abuse and triumphed as a two-time cancer survivor (stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), looks forward to finally moving out of her mother’s house to give her son Marcus a place to call home and her new grandson Malik a safe place to play. Gretta, who earned an Associate Degree in Science from New England Tech, has worked for Palm Tran for nearly six years, saving for a home and providing for Marcus, who was born with several congenital disorders. The doctors believed Marcus wouldn’t live long, but with Gretta’s care and advocacy and continuous occupational and speech therapy, he has been able to work through his disabilities.

The Moss Family

Reginald Moss is a native of Delray Beach, Florida and graduate of Atlantic Community High School. He grew up living with his maternal grandparents where he took care of his two chronically ill aunts until they passed away. Having a strained income Reginald was forced to continue to reside in his grandparents’ home while taking on the responsibility of fatherhood. Now a proud father of five children, his youngest, Reagan, currently lives with him. For the past 18 years, Reginald has worked in Nutritional Services at Delray Medical Center, where he befriended a Habitat homeowner who introduced him to the program and explained how Habitat for Humanity works with aspiring first-time homeowners while guiding them to a more financially stable life. He is committed to paying off his mortgage and owning a home to pass on to his children and excited about mowing his own lawn, taking on future home repairs and giving back to his community.

The Bradley Family

Born and raised in Delray Beach, Fla., Cassandra Bradley has been a Palm Beach County transit driver for more than 24 years. A mother of three sons and grandmother of 12, she is a member of Praise and Deliverance Church of God by Faith where she works on the food committee, sings in the choir and works as a teacher in the youth department. While she and her sons have faced severe hardships in life, including being homeless for almost a year with sleeping in Cassandra’s car, she persevered and earned a nursing degree, a childcare license, and a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by age 24. All three of her sons are fathers and work for Publix; Cassandra’s youngest son DJ is pursuing a college degree; she will be the first out of her seven siblings to own her own home. She is most excited to have all of her grandchildren over for barbeques.

As an affiliate of the global nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity, HFHSPBC brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, Florida. Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit builds because it believes that everyone, everywhere should have a healthy, affordable place to call home, especially those hard-working, low-income families who have yet been able to qualify for traditional mortgage financing. To give “hand-up, never a hand-out”, the organization depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. To learn more about HFHSPBC, its home build sponsorships, corporate team builds, fundraising events, year-round volunteer opportunities and donations to our home improvement and thrift shop ReStores in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.

