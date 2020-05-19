What is it about The White House that makes U.S. Presidents so adventurous in the way they ‘manage their anxieties?

Former President Bill Clinton coined that term a while back when he recalled the sex scandal that led to his impeachment in 1998.

He said the extramarital affair he had with Monica S. Lewinsky was a way of “managing my anxieties.”

Now maybe it’s happening again.

This time President Donald Trump says he’s not just been flirting with an attractive drug, but actually taking and going to bed with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial anti-malarial drug touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment. Yet many doctors, especially on CNN, say there’s a scandalous lack of evidence that it can prevent coronavirus infection.

The Food and Drug Administration has granted the drug, which is also used to treat such conditions as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, emergency use authorization status. This allows it to be given to patients with COVID-19 in clinical trials or hospital settings. The FDA cautions, however, against its use outside of these circumstances because it can cause such affairs of the heart as arrhythmia.

During a White House briefing, Trump discussed the treatment noting “many, many” frontline workers were taking the drug, before stating “I happen to be taking it.” When a reporter asked why, Trump said “because I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.” He clarified that he is taking both zinc and hydroxychloroquine, adding he hasn’t been exposed to COVID-19.

Starting with our first president, George Washington, there’s apparently been a lot of anxiety management in the oval office over the years, reaching all the way up through the Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and other stewardships.

So, it might not be a bad idea to give all our future leaders some courses not only in medical science, but anxiety management.

Meanwhile, may the best drug win so we can all go back to work!