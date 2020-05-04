Think Systems, Inc. Partners with Harish Siripurapu to Lead Fractional Cybersecurity and Vulnerability Executive Advisory Team

Boca Chamber Member Update:

BOCA RATON, FL – May 5, 2020 – Think, a technology and operations executive advisory firm that provides on the ground transformation and consulting, is pleased to announce its partnership with Harish Siripurapu who will lead the expansion of the executive advisory service portfolio into the fractional cybersecurity and vulnerability mitigation space.

Harish brings over 16 years of cybersecurity strategy and operations management leadership, including Fortune 100 experience. Harish served as Director of Global Security at Sitecore, and previously PricewaterhousCoopers where he developed and implemented security strategies, transformed programs, responded to cyber incidents and critical regulatory findings (GLBA, HIPPA, PCI, DSS) instituting remediation plans.

Many businesses are moving to remote working environments exposing new vulnerabilities such as ransomware attacks, zoom bombing, and data breaches. In his role with Think, Harish and his team will respond decisively to the threat; manage communication with insurers, forensic companies, and customers; and help lead through the difficult waters of response, remediation, and hardening.

“Harish’s Global Cybersecurity and Privacy Leadership experience on its own is impressive, but it’s what comes with that tenure that’s most remarkable,” says Think President and Founder Tony Gruebl. “His firsthand experience with C Suite collaboration, security transformation, business enablement, coaching and mentoring, compliance management, cyber assessments show that Harish is a diverse visionary who demonstrates out of the box “blue ocean” thinking. This is who you want on your team when faced with a security threat.”

Think’s Executive Advisory team performs the same functions as a full-time C-suite employee, while offering experience and insight pulled from leadership roles in some of the nation’s most well-respected companies. The fractional cybersecurity advisory and operations management service will have a strategic focus on virtual CISO, cyber program development, operations design and implementation, compliance design and execution, data protection and privacy, and incident response and preparedness.

Contact: Laura France | 410-235-3600 x 211| [email protected]

About Think Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Think is a technology and operations advisory firm that provides on-the-ground transformation and consulting, led by executives, adapted for the mid-market. With a full spectrum of organizational solutions, Think serves a broad client base across industries. Our team aligns company culture to your business mission and goals, leading to positive change that produces results. To learn more visit us at https://thinksi.com .