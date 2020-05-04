THEY SURE DESERVE THE NEXT, BIGGEST TICKER-TAPE PARADE

ALL THE DOCTORS, NURSES, HOSPITAL WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS ACROSS AMERICA WHO BRAVELY WENT INTO BATTLE FOR US AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS HAVE EARNED THEIR PARADE

Since 1886, those who have made significant achievements, heads of state, returning veterans and sport champions have been honored with ticker-tape parades in New York City.

Today that proud but embattled city is the epicenter of one of the most vicious insidious attacks on America, the coronavirus.

How befitting to have the biggest ticker-tape parade in history rolled out for all the brave doctors, nurses, medical staff, hospital workers and first responders who’ve stepped up to the plate for America, risking their own lives to save their fellow countrymen and countrywomen.

These parades are traditionally held along Broadway, also known as the “Canyon of Heroes” from the Battery to City Hall.

How wonderfully appropriate is that name “Canyon of Heroes” for saluting those who take care of victims of this horrible enemy whose atrocious attack has only aroused our spirit, inflamed our love of country and our devotion to one another knowing full well we’re all in this together.

And now we rally behind our scientists, our health and medical experts and our leaders whom we know in our hearts will soon defeat this torturous and vile invader.

Memorably and majestically we must thank all those on the front line fighting for us with the biggest ticker-tape parade ever held honoring medical staffs, first responders, governors and legislators from every state and territory in the USA, and yes, our President and his hard-working cabinet.

It will be our way of saying . . . THANK YOU!