The SYMPHONIA Launches Facebook Live Series Featuring Orchestra Musicians

Boca Raton Symphonia’s Jeff Kaye

oca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA has launch “The SYMPHONIA At Home,” a weekly Facebook Live series on Thursdays at 5 p.m. Jeffrey Kaye, M.M., Artistic Director and Principal Trumpet, kicked off the informal series, performing his trumpet straight from his back porch, alongside his rescue dog, Gidget.

“Just because we’re all hunkered down at home doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a little live music from the professional musicians of The SYMPHONIA,” said Annabel Russell, Executive Director. “This series will hopefully bring a little joy to those who view it, and frankly, we don’t know what to expect – we’re leaving the artistic creativity up to each musician, so this should be fun!”

Since The Symphonia’s performance season was cut short due to mandatory closures, the group is hoping this initiative will help bring the music into classical music lovers’ homes and showcase the people and personalities behind the instruments in this informal series.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org or call 561-376-3848.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s world-class chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.