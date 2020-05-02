The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office to Reopen Office Locations to the Public on Monday, May 4, 2020

West Palm Beach, FL – The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office including our five Service Centers, will reopen to the public on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

All office locations will limit the number of customers allowed inside and adhere to social distancing protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Designated wait areas and markers will help keep customers and staff, a safe distance apart. Our office strongly recommends the public wear face protective coverings when entering all office locations.

“We are committed to serve the public in a safe and responsible manner,” said Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS. Our office has taken a number of steps to mitigate contact between our employees, including staggering work times and establishing a period between those shifts for staff to disinfect work spaces and exit before the next group of employees enters the office.”

“It is important for us to resume office operations, continue the work of the 2020 tax roll and provide assistance to the taxpayers of Palm Beach County in a secure and prudent fashion,” said Jacks.

Our office is in daily communication with our County partners and we are working with them to ensure a clean and safe work environment for all.

The Property Appraiser Public Access (PAPA) website has always been known for its user friendly, online tools and resources. Our office encourages the public to conduct their business online rather than an in-person visit, by utilizing our services on the PAPA website: www.pbcgov.org/PAPA or contact us by phone at 561.355.3230, or email at [email protected].