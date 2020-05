Boca Chamber Member Update

After halting appointments amid the COVID19 oatbreak in March, The office of Dr Clive Rosenbusch, DDS is pleased to announce they will be open this Monday 4th May for routine/elective Dental procedures as well as emergency Dental procedures, as per the Governor’s order this week.

The office of Dr Clive Rosenbusch, DDS is located at 2499 Glades Road, Suite 307 in Boca Raton (Across the road from Town Center Mall)