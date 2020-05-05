The Fresh Market And Their Guests Donate The Equivalent Of 5.3 Million Meals To Feeding America® During The Month Of April

Boca Raton, FL – In this time of uncertainty, it is more important than ever to come together to support local communities. The Fresh Market partnered with their guests to help raise funds in April for Feeding America® with a goal to provide the equivalent of five million meals through their network of 200-member food banks.

Every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks, with 90% of the funds staying in The Fresh Market’s local communities. The Fresh Market committed to matching donations collected in our stores up to $250,000. Guests responded generously, with stores collecting a total of $259,728. Another $23,533 was collected through 345 online donations. Combined, the April fundraising efforts will provide at least 5.3 million meals in the community, along with helping to build an inventory of emergency food boxes to distribute to food banks as the need for food assistance increases.

“As a national mission partner of Feeding America, we are committed to giving back in our communities and help do our part during this unprecedented time of need,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “Thank you to our guests and team members who supported this initiative, but it is only just the beginning. We will continue to collect donations for Feeding America at the register over the next few months while there is a greater need to help serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.”

“Feeding America is grateful to The Fresh Market and their guests for helping local food banks continue to do what they do best – feed people. This generous donation will help people who struggle to put food on their tables during this pandemic,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partners at Feeding America.

Feeding America estimates an additional $1.4 billion in resources are needed over the next six months to sustain operations and continue to provide food for our neighbors struggling with hunger. To meet this increased level of need, Feeding America established a COVID-19 Response Fund to pool contributions from the public to support food banks across the country. Every dollar raised from the COVID-19 response fund will be used to get food and funds to local food banks across the United States.

Guests can also continue to donate online directly to Feeding America through this link: www.feedingamerica.org/thefreshmarket-covid.

