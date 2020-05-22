The Boca Chamber CEO Message 05/22

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



As we announced earlier this week, applications for the Palm Beach County CARES Restart Business Grants Program, to help businesses affected by COVID-19, opened this morning at 8:00am. The program uses a portion of the county’s $261 million allocation from the Federal CARES Act. The program allocates $50 million toward businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $10 million towards businesses with greater than 25 employees. Eligible small businesses cannot exceed $3 million in gross receipts or sales. Businesses with more than 25 employees cannot exceed $5 million in sales. Applications will be processed on a first come, first eligible basis. Additional program guidelines and eligibility criteria are currently posted on the County’s website. Click here to learn if you are eligible and to complete the application. We hope you will be able to take advantage of this funding opportunity.



On Tuesday, the Boynton Beach City Commission approved a pilot program to help restaurants and retail business. This program will provide flexibility in code regulations for temporary signage, outdoor seating, and display of merchandise. The program will allow merchandise to be displayed up to 2 parking spaces in front of the tenant space. Tents no larger than 10’x10’ may be used and all merchandise and tents must be removed and/or be placed within an enclosed building at the end of each business day. In addition, restaurant seats and tables may be placed in front of the tenant space. A small fee will be applied to requests to use public property to cover the review of required documents and inspect for conformance with all program requirements. Click here to send an email requesting more information about this program.



Additionally, the City of Boynton Beach has launched a new program to recognize and help promote Boynton Beach Businesses. It is called the Inclusion Works Business Recognition Program 2020. As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). The City Manager’s Office of Accessibility is reaching out to local business to help guide them through the requirements of the ADA and provide resources to make their business not only compliant but welcoming to everyone.

On Thursday, Florida Atlantic University opened a drive through COVID-19 testing site. The testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus. The address is 901 NW 35th Street, Boca Raton, 33431. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Residents should enter the testing site from Spanish River Boulevard. Click here to learn more.



As we celebrate Memorial Day this year, our celebrations may look slightly different, but the meaning behind the holiday remains the same. On this day we honor and remember our military personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Country. The City of Boca Raton Recreation Services Department will host its Memorial Day Ceremony virtually, on Monday, May 25th to honor America’s fallen war heroes. Residents can watch the ceremony beginning at 9:00am on the City’s YouTube channel and the Boca Raton Recreation Facebook page. Click here to learn more about this event.



This Saturday, May 23rd, four Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead will be flying over 34 hospitals across South Florida — from the Keys up to Palm Beach County. Additionally, The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter and aircraft will also take to the skies in a different flight path, going over 16 hospitals. The flyovers are scheduled to run from 11:30am until 1:30pm. Click here to learn more about this exciting show!



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of this week’s virtual experiences:

05/26 – 12:00pm: Smart Talk for Women: Leadership Traits You Need to Be Successful in a Time Crisis

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder and President, Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register

05/26 – 5:00pm: Live After Five After Hours Networking Event

Meet off the clock, virtually, for an evening of networking.Connect with professionals looking to network in the evening!

Sponsored By: FPL

Click here to register

05/28 – 8:30am: BOYNTON BEACH: Government Affairs Council

Speaker: The Honorable Joe Casello, Florida House of Representatives, District 90

Click here to register

05/28 – 11:30am: Successful Women In Business

Speaker: Michele Miuccio, Police Chief, Boca Raton Police Department

Click here to register

05/28 – 1:00pm: Resilience – Helping Your Team Move Toward the Future

Speaker: Bill Mitchell, Senior Pastor, Boca Raton Community Church

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device. You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our Youtube page.



This week, I shared with the Chamber team our organization’s plan to strategically reintroduce our staff back into the office. This plan is a gradual and phased in approach focused on the safety and security of the entire organization. Our events will continue to be held virtually as we keep you connected — to critical information and resources — and each other.



Many businesses are having the same conversation and evaluating how best to bring their professional teams back to the office. During my conversations with many business leaders of all different business sizes, no matter when that process will begin for them, employee and customer safety is priority number one. If you need any guidance or want to talk about the process of bringing your employees back to the office, reach out to us for assistance.



Please enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend. If you are venturing out for the first time to support our businesses, please remember to respect fellow shoppers and workers, and be kind and patient as we adjust to our current way of living.



And remember those who made it possible for us to enjoy the weekend – whatever our circumstances may be. Thank you.



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780