The Boca Chamber CEO Message 05/19

Welcome to Full Phase One! On Friday, May 15th, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is continuing to meet the gating requirements set forth allowing for the entire state to move into a Full Phase One. Restaurants, retail shops, museums and libraries began to operate at 50% capacity yesterday. Additionally, gyms and fitness centers also received approval to open on the same day. You can read the full order by clicking here.



In an effort to help another industry that has been devastated by the coronavirus, the Palm Beach County Commission took a large step forward last Friday, May 15th, and voted to fully reopen County hotels, removing the essential lodger restriction. This decision was largely based on the comprehensive safety provisions that local hoteliers are instituting to keep their staff and guests safe.



During the same meeting, Commissioners voted to reopen beaches within the County from sunrise to sunset, which went into effect yesterday. Commissioners did not place residency restrictions; however, beach goers are required to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and are limited to no more than 10 people per group. Sunbathing, concession stands for beach chairs, umbrellas, and food and beverage stands will be allowed to operate. Click here to read the full order.



Although the beaches are open, the City of Boca Raton will not open its beach parks and beach parking lots. Parking is not permitted on A1A. Access to City beaches are permissible by drop off and walk up. Click here to learn more. The City of Boynton Beach has also re-opened their beaches and they are following the same criteria set forth by Palm Beach County.



On Tuesday, May 12th the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved an additional $500,000 to fund its Small Business Disaster Relief Forgivable Loan Program. The application window for the program began on Monday, May 18th. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to available funding. You can download the application by clicking here.



There is another opportunity for the business community to access much needed funds. Palm Beach County received an allocation of $261,174,823 dollars from the CARES ACT. The County is planning to allocate $50,000,000 to businesses with 25 employees or less, and $10,000,000 to businesses with more than 25 employees through a grant program. The allocation of these funds will be adjusted accordingly as the community needs change. The application process is currently being prepared. We will continue to provide you with more information as updates occur.



As restaurants are reopening, we encourage you to look at our list of area member restaurants that are now open for dine-in and/or outdoor dining. If you do visit a member restaurant, share your experience on our social media platforms and use our hashtag #MovingBocaForward, #MovingBoyntonForward and #MovingDelrayForward.



Its been a long time since we have been able to go out and enjoy a meal, shop at our favorite retail store or workout at our gym, but please remember to be safe and follow CDC recommended guidelines. Although some may feel comfortable being out in public, not everyone is. Demonstrating respect and kindness will help us all get through these unusual times.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of this week’s virtual experiences:

05/19 – 3:00pm: Economic Development Meeting: Covid-19 and the Real Estate Market

Speaker: Jarrod Lowe, Board President, Broward, Palm Beach & St. Lucie Realtors

Click here to register

05/19 – 5:00pm: PULSE Network

Network and mingle with professionals under 40 at our virtual happy hour!

Sponsored By: Lynn University

Click here to register

05/20 – 11:30am: Cyber Chat with Lori LaVerriere – Boynton Beach City Manager

Speaker: Lori LaVerriere, Boynton Beach City Manager

Sponsored By: FPL

Click here to register

05/20 – 1:00pm: CARES Act Update with The President and CEO of the Florida Bankers Association

Speaker: Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

Click here to register

05/21 – 8:00am: BOYNTON BEACH – Coffee Plus Network

The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30 second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

Click here to register

05/22 – 8:30am: Women’s Business Council – Side Hustle Success: How to Use Content Marketing to Create a Second Income Stream

Speaker: Jen Jager, Plum Productions

Click here to register

This week is National Emergency Services week. We are fortunate to have some of the best trained and professional Emergency Medical personnel in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Palm Beach County. Please take a minute this week and thank these dedicated first responders by posting a kind word or thank you message for all they do by using the hashtag #EMSStrong.

Private industry has, and will continue, to lead the way forward with new and innovative ideas and solutions to complex issues, and this current pandemic is no exception. The strength and resilience of our business community is stronger and more visible than ever before. We WILL Move Business Forward together! Your Chamber is here and we are available. Please continue to communicate with us and let us know how we can help.

