The Boca Chamber CEO Message 05/15

As we conclude week one of our re-opening, I am encouraged and optimistic of the road ahead. Many of our local restaurants, barber shops, hair and nail salons re-opened their doors this week – igniting the first spark to restarting our local economic engine. And I’m proud to see that these businesses are going above and beyond to keep their employees and customers safe in doing their part to follow the state guidelines for reopening through Governor DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step plan.



Additionally, yesterday afternoon, Governor DeSantis announced that our neighboring counties to the south – Broward and Miami-Dade will be able to move into Phase One on Monday, May 18th. You can read the full executive order by clicking here.



We are anticipating additional announcements from the Governor later today. Any news would include Palm Beach County. Please be on the lookout for current updates.



As we have said before, we believe Governor DeSantis’ deliberate and methodical re-opening plan is the right approach for a successful return to our strong pre-COVID-19 economy. I would encourage you to visit the Florida Chamber‘s COVID-19 Tracker which shows that Palm Beach County is moving in the right direction with a decline in the weekly percent of positive cases.



This past Wednesday, May 13th, we held our annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel Competition, virtually! We are so proud of these resilient students, or should I say, our future CEO’s and business leaders. They adapted to our current challenges and continued to pursue their goals. I would like to personally congratulate all the YEA students and recognize our top finishers. Placing 1st. was Kasandra Diaz, CEO of Quickdropped. 2nd place went to Cole Fendelman and Levi Stein Diaz, who created Toe Guard. Placing 3rd was Jacob Wise who created Get Amped. We look forward to watching their companies grow and all their future successes. A special thank you to all who supported the YEA program! If you were unable to attend the event and want to be inspired by these incredible young entrepreneurs, visit the Chamber’s YouTube channel and make it a family fun event.



I hope all of you had a chance to join us yesterday morning as we held our first Virtual Membership Breakfast. Sponsored by West Boca Medical Center (WBMC), we heard from its CEO, George Rizzuto, and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. David Padden. George shared with us the many precautionary measures WBMC has taken during this COVID-19 crisis, making the hospital even safer for the patients and staff. He adamantly stated that it is safe to go to the hospital and not to delay your healthcare needs during this time. Dr. Padden explained how the Mako robotic machine has changed the approach to hip and knee replacement surgeries. We appreciate all the great work of the members on the WBMC team.



The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency took another step to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and added an additional $500,000 to their current forgivable loan program. This past Tuesday, the Boca Raton City Council moved closer to finalizing their Small Business Emergency Relief program. The Council agreed that funding could begin by mid-June. The Chamber presented the framework for this loan program and continues to shepherd it through in hopes that the monies awarded will help keep Boca Raton small businesses moving forward.



Additionally, the city of Boca Raton has agreed to allow restaurants in Mizner Park to add tables along half of the north and southbound streets of Plaza Real to expand their outside dining, as well as temporarily allowing expanded outdoor seating for all city restaurants upon request. The process requires a simple email and some basic information for city staff to review. Click here to learn more. This is a great first step to help an industry that has been critically impacted. We will continue to work with the Council in Boca Raton and Commission in Boynton Beach to advocate for restaurants and all businesses to give them the best chance for success.



Today, the Palm Beach County Commission will discuss how they will use $261 million received from the CARES Act for a grant program to help the businesses within Palm Beach County. Commissioners will also discuss the re-opening of our beaches. Local municipalities will have the ability to place additional restrictions on beach openings.



As many of our businesses contemplate a return to work, the health and safety of employees and customers must remain a top priority. Business owners need clear guidance on how to reopen their businesses safely and sustainably. We suggest you visit the U.S. Chamber’s Reopening Business Digital Resource Center. Additionally, The Environmental Protection Agency has put this page together which has useful information on how to create a cleaning plan, including EPA/CDC approved cleaning products.



As we approach the weekend and you are thinking about places to enjoy a meal, we encourage you to look at our list of area member restaurants that are now open for dine-in and/or outdoor dining. If you do visit a member restaurant, share your experience on our social media platforms and use our hashtag #MovingBocaForward, #MovingBoyntonForward and #MovingDelrayForward.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of this week’s virtual experiences:



Each week we continue to make small but positive steps forward. Let us not forgot, this is not the end of our journey but the beginning of our next chapter. The Chamber continues to work hard for all our members, the community and especially those industries impacted the most. Let us know how we can help. We are here for you.



Our efforts are working – stay the course. Remember – we’re in this together, and together is how we’ll get through it.

