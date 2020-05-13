The Boca Chamber CEO Message 05/12

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

What an exciting week for restaurants, retailers, salons and barbershops! As of yesterday, Palm Beach County moved into Phase One of the state’s re-opening process. Restaurants can provide outdoor dining, and both restaurants and retailers can operate at 25% indoor capacity with appropriate physical spacing. Salons and barber shops have their own set of safety restrictions to follow. Many have been waiting a long time to sit down for a meal with friends or family or to get that long awaited haircut. More importantly, jobs are back, and commerce is flowing once again.



I’ve spoken to more than a dozen restaurant and salon owners over the past three days in anticipation of opening this week. Each one is eager to open their doors and begin serving their customers – from inside their shop. Some are taking some extra time as they all have one priority during this time — employee and customer safety. They all realize how critical it is for their employees and customer to feel safe and confident when they walk through their doors.



To read the Governor’s full executive order allowing Palm Beach County to enter Phase One click here. For a list of restrictions for salons and barber shops, click here.



This week is also National Police Week. We are extremely thankful to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Palm Beach County. Their continued dedication, courage and professionalism are unprecedented during normal times and have only been elevated during this pandemic. Please show your support to these heroes by writing a kind word or message of support using #NationalPoliceWeek2020 on social media.



The City of Boca Raton will continue to discuss the Small Business Emergency Relief Loan Program tonight at 6:00pm at their virtual City Council Regular Meeting. These funds will give small business owners the fighting chance they need to survive until the economy strengthens. While other cities in Palm Beach County roll out loan or grant programs to help the business community, we invite you to show your support by speaking during the meeting and encourage the Mayor and City Council to advance this Boca Raton initiative to completion. Click here to register for tonight’s meeting.



Great news for shoppers! The Boca Raton Town Center and the Boynton Beach Malls have announced they will reopen on Wednesday, May 13th. The hours for both are 11:00am to 7:00pm Monday through Saturday, and 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Sundays until further notice. The Boynton Beach Mall is offering a special on May 13th from 11:30am to 2:30pm, serving first responders and healthcare workers with a complimentary to-go lunch in the Food Court.



Please join me on Wednesday, May 13th for our Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn as I share information about our Moving Business Forward initiative, Chamber H.E.L.P. campaign and other topics as well as answering your questions. Please click here to register. That same evening, our annual Young Entrepreneur Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel Competition will take place from 5:00pm-7:30pm. Please join us for this first ever virtual event and watch our amazing students in grades 6-12 pitch their businesses to a group of successful business entrepreneurs for a chance to earn valuable funding for their businesses. You can register for this event by clicking here.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of this week’s virtual experiences:

05/12 – 10:00am: How Do We Adjust to a New Normal: Transitions, Losses, and Changes in Your Businesses and Lives During this Time

Speaker: Dr. Beau Nelson, Director of Clinical Services, FHE Health

Click here to register

05/13 – 10:00am: Workforce Development & Current Job Market Update

Speakers:Julia Dattolo, Interim President & CEO, CareerSource Palm Beach County

Michael Corbit, Assistant Vice President of Business Services, CareerSource Palm Beach County

Moderated By:Sarah Pearson, Executive Vice President, Boca Chamber

Click here to register

05/13 – 12:00pm: Boynton Beach Lunch & Learn: Chamber Chat with President & CEO Troy McLellan

Speaker: Troy McLellan, President & CEO, Boca Chamber

Sponsored By: iThink Financial

Click here to register

05/13 – 5:00pm: 2020 Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investor Panel Competition

The YEA! Class of 2020 is gearing up for their Investor Panel Presentations! Watch students in grades 6-12th pitch their business ideas to a panel of industry leaders for the chance to win startup money during the program’s annual YEA! “Shark Tank” style event!

Click here to register

05/14 – 8:30am: May Virtual Membership Breakfast with West Boca Medical Center: Emerging From COVID-19: Ensuring SAFE and Responsible Hospital Care—A Look at Robotic Joint Surgery

Speakers:George Rizzuto, Chief Executive, West Boca Medical Center

David A. Padden, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, West Boca Medical Center

Sponsored By: West Boca Medical Center

Click here to register

05/14 – 11:30am: Government Affairs Committee Meeting: Legislative Recap

Speakers:Representative Tina Polsky, District 81Representative Mike Caruso, District 89

Sponsored By: FPL

Click here to register

05/15 – 12:00pm: Strategies for Marketing in Today’s Digital Landscape

Speakers:Georgie Brown, Vice President, Marketing Director, BrandStar

Cara Biggs, Director of Marketing, BrandStar

Click here to register

05/15 – 2:00pm: RE-OPENING FLORIDA: Guidance for Businesses to Protect Themselves, Employees & Customers

Speakers:Holly Griffin Goodman, Shareholder, Gunster

George S. LeMieux, Chairman of the Board, Former U.S. Senator

Jonathan Kent Osborne, Shareholder, Gunster

Adi Rappoport, Shareholder, Gunster

Click here to register

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device. You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our Youtube page.



As we begin to see the door open to a brighter day with businesses re-opening and the economic engine starting once again, it is now more important than ever, that we continue to adhere to the guidelines set forth by state and local officials so that we may continue on this positive path forward. Our future success is in our hands. We must get it right and remain diligent through its course.



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780