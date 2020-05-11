The Boca Chamber CEO Message 05/08

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

This week, May 6th through the 12th, is National Nurses week. This year’s theme is Compassion, Expertise and Trust. No better words to describe the amazing job our local nurses are doing for our community. Please be sure to #ThankANurse on social media to show your support for these heroes. We are forever grateful for their commitment and courage during these challenging times.



It is also Teacher Appreciation Week! The Boca Chamber would like to thank all of our teachers for going above and beyond to continue to educate our children during these difficult times. You are all heroes; you always have been! Let’s show our support, #TeacherAppreciationWeek on social media to demonstrate gratitude for all of our educators.



To honor health care workers, first responders and essential workers who are on the front lines, the Blue Angels will be flying over South Florida this afternoon. Their flight path will be visible from West Palm Beach to Homestead as they fly over our local South Florida Hospitals. They are projected to reach West Palm Beach at approximately 1:30p.m. Make sure to step outside to witness this spectacular show. Click here to read more.



This week, The Palm Beach County commission approved that a letter be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis requesting him to allow Palm Beach County to move into Phase One of the State Reopening Plan. As you know, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties had been excluded from the Phase One reopening process due to the high number of cases in the southeast region. The Boca Chamber and business community are eager to get the economy moving and commerce flowing again. We also want to make sure we get it right. We look forward to the response from the Governor and working with all levels of government to assist in getting back to work. Commissioners will also hold an emergency meeting today, May 8th, to discuss the allocation of more than $260 million the county received from the Federal Government as part of the Cares Act. They will also discuss the opening of the beaches.



On Tuesday, May 5th, the Boca Raton City Council moved one step closer to creating a Small Business Emergency Relief Loan program. These funds will give Boca Raton’s small businesses the fighting chance they need to survive until the economy reopens. The council spent considerable time reviewing the proposed guidelines submitted by the Chamber and their hard work is paying off. I encourage you to reach out to the members of Boca Raton City Council and encourage them to continue to advance this to completion.



The latest in our Moving Business Forward initiative is our enhanced commitment to the non-profit community. The Boca Chamber is pleased to announce our “Did You Know” campaign, an effort to support and promote our local nonprofits. It is important for everyone to know about all the incredible work these organizations are doing during these trying times. Working together as a community is more important than ever. With the assistance of the Chamber, we will help them share their critical missions and make connections with the business community in an effort to provide them with much needed support. This campaign is being directed through our social media outlets and electronic communications. If you would like more information about this opportunity, please contact [email protected]. Please click here for a list of nonprofit organizations that need your help.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business during these times. Please see below for a list of next week’s virtual experiences:

05/12 – 10:00am: How Do We Adjust To A New Normal: Transitions, Losses, and Changes in Your Businesses and Lives During this Time

Speaker: Dr. Beau Nelson, Director of Clinical Services, FHE Health

Click here to register

05/13 – 10:00am: Workforce Development & Current Job Market Update

Speakers:

Julia Dattolo, Interim President & CEO, CareerSource Palm Beach County

Michael Corbit, Assistant Vice President of Business Services, CareerSource Palm Beach County

Moderated By: Sarah Pearson, Executive Vice President, Boca Chamber

Click here to register

05/13 – 12:00pm: Boynton Beach Lunch & Learn: Chamber Chat with President & CEO Troy McLellan

Speaker: Troy McLellan, President & CEO, Boca Chamber

Sponsored By: iThink Financial

Click here to register

05/13 – 5:00pm: 2020 Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investor Panel Competition

The YEA! Class of 2020 is gearing up for their Investor Panel Presentations! Watch students in grades 6-12th pitch their business ideas to a panel of industry leaders for the chance to win startup money during the program’s annual YEA! “Shark Tank” event!

Click here to register

05/14 – 8:30am: May Virtual Membership Breakfast with West Boca Medical Center: Emerging From COVID-19: Ensuring SAFE and Responsible Hospital Care—A Look at Robotic Joint Surgery

Speakers:

George Rizzuto, Chief Executive, West Boca Medical Center

David A. Padden, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, West Boca Medical Center

Sponsored By: West Boca Medical Center

Click here to register

05/14 – 11:30am: Government Affairs Committee Meeting: Legislative Recap

Speakers:

Representative Tina Polsky, District 81

Representative Mike Caruso, District 89

Sponsored By: FPL

Click here to register

05/15 – 12:00pm: Strategies for Marketing in Today’s Digital Landscape

Speakers:Georgie Brown, Vice President, Marketing Director, BrandStar

Cara Biggs, Director of Marketing, BrandStar

Click here to register

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device. You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our Youtube page.



In addition to the great work being done every day by healthcare workers, teachers, front line employees and first responders, I continue to be encouraged and inspired everyday by the great work of our business community. All businesses, large and small, are working hard every day to survive. They are partnering with the Chamber, and all levels of government to provide valuable information about reopening their business – and the economy.



Many already have, but I would encourage all businesses to develop their return to work plan and have it ready to implement when we can enter phase one of reopening. There is not a one-size fits all plan, but one that will be specific to the needs of your business and employees. Ensuring the trust and confidence of your employees and customers is critical to a faster return. We look forward to helping guide you through these steps. We are close. Your patience and perseverance is paying off. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions. We are getting through this together, and we are going to get to Phase One together.



Stay Healthy and Safe!

Moving Business Forward,



Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

