Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Donates 5,000 Face Masks to Protect Children of Palm Beach County First Responders

Serena Williams

Boca Raton, FL –- Last week, the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County issued a cry for help. Local childcare providers were in need of face masks in order to safely care for children of first responders and health care workers. That’s when tennis superstar Serena Williams jumped to action. Serena, and her intermediary Tamara Smith, were able to secure 5,000 masks, which will go directly to Palm Beach County childcare facilities in need.

“We were thrilled when Serena Williams offered to help,” said Warren Eldridge, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County. “The ripple effect of her donation will impact thousands of people across our county.”

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam tournament winner, and also the mother of a toddler. She recognized the need to safely care for children while their parents are working on the front lines.

“We are extremely grateful for Serena’s generosity,” said Eldridge. “This donation will help our early childhood educators do what they do best – safely care for and educate young children.”

About ELCPBC Emergency Personnel Child Care Scholarship Program: If you are a first responder, emergency personnel, or essential worker in Palm Beach County with children aged 6 weeks to 12 years old, please call our family resource line: 561.514.3300 to apply.

About the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County: The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County makes sure that every child is ready to succeed in school and life. We coordinate with community partners to provide parents with information and assistance to select high-quality child-development services, including Voluntary Prekindergarten, School Readiness, and other vital early learning programs. For more information, visit: elcpalmbeach.org