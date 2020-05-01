South Florida Fair Names New Board Chairman

Dennis Grady

West Palm Beach, FL — Dennis Grady, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches since 1985, has been elected chairman of the South Florida Fair’s Board of Trustees and Directors. He will remain in this volunteer position through June 30, 2021.

Grady has been involved with the South Florida Fair for decades and was instrumental in selecting the fair’s 2021 theme, “Our Earth Matters,” which changes annually.

“Next year’s theme reflects the priority we place on the agricultural industry in Florida, whether it is vegetables, sugar cane, flowers, cattle or hogs,” said Grady. “Our diversified agricultural production feeds people nationwide. We are proud to display and showcase the many aspects of that important industry to the citizens of South Florida.”

Grady’s goal is to continue the success of William Pruitt, the fair’s immediate past chair, and those who preceded him.

Additional fair officers are Robert Weisman, vice chair; Paul Grose, treasurer; Rebecca Isiminger, secretary; William Pruitt, immediate past chair; Victoria Chouris, president/CEO; and John Fenn Foster, general counsel/assistant secretary.

For more information, photos and videos about the South Florida Fair, go online to www.southfloridafair.com.

About the South Florida Fair: The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2021 South Florida Fair will kick off with its Ride-A-Thon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 and the full fair will be held Jan. 15 – 31, 2021. For more information, call (561) 793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.