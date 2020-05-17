Restrictions on Resident Activities Being Relaxed With Proviso to Continue Social Distancing

COVID-19 Update

Three Palm Beach County Executive Orders have been issued covering the Re-opening of beaches and expanded recreational activities were issued late Friday.

Emergency Order Number 2020-06:

All public, municipal, and private beaches including all beach parks shall be open sunrise to sunset subject to CDC guidelines by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 persons and distancing themselves from other parties by 6 feet.

Beach concessions may operate following CDC guidelines.

County-owned South Inlet Park will remain closed until such time as the City of Boca Raton opens their beaches. This order is effective 12:01AM on May 18, 2020

Emergency Order Number 2020-07: Amends Palm Beach County Emergency Order 2020-005 for Public Parks, Private Parks and Natural Areas. Section 3a of the new Order deletes section 7 of PBC EO 2020-005 and replaces it with the following language, “Such areas may be open for the safe, responsible enjoyment of passive and limited active use. Such activities should be done in accordance with CDC guidelines and in compliance with the requirements in Attachment 4, Revision 1 (below).”

Attachment 2 – Revision 1: Boating and Marine Activities

A.1. Services Provided – allows retail in accordance with the Governor’s EO 20-112.

A.2. Restaurants – allows on-premises restaurant dining in accordance with the Governor’s EO 20-112.

Attachment 3 – Revision 1: Golf Requirements 3a: Golf Course Requirements

2. Allows golf practice facilities to fully open, with 10ft spacing.

3. Allows golf instruction and club fitting on individual basis.

4. Allows players to arrive 45 minutes prior to tee time instead of 20.

6. Allows restaurants within clubhouses and golf course restaurants to open in accordance with the Governor’s EO 20-112;

12. Allows Pro Shop retail access in accordance with Governor’s EO 20-112.

14. Minimum tee times set to 9 minute intervals (from previous 12).

15. Allows Food and Beverage carts with health and safety restrictions.

17. Touch-less ball removal device may be utilized to retrieve ball from cup.

Attachment 4 – Revision 1: Public Parks, Private Parks and Natural Areas

A.1. Allows private parks and beach parks to re-open.

A.6. Allows dog parks, supervised skate parks, and bicycle tracks as available recreation amenities provided CDC guidelines and social distancing is observed. Supervision must be present for skate parks and bicycle track.

A.7. Allows equestrian facilities to open under CDC guidelines

B.4. Basketball courts may be open

B.5. Allows doubles play for tennis, racquetball and pickleball

B.6. Recreation buildings and gyms may be open in accordance with Governor’s EO 20-112

B.13. Permits food and beverage concessions in accordance with EO 20-112.

Attachment 5 – Revision 1: Tennis Courts and Community Pools

A.1. Removes restriction on doubles play at tennis courts and outdoor racquet facilities.

A.4 Allowing tennis instruction on individual basis.

B.1. Adds definition for community pools. B.2. Revises management and monitoring requirements for community pools.

Specific amendment changes are identified here. This order is effective 12:01 a.m. on May 18, 2020.

Emergency Order Number 2020-08: Amends Palm Beach County Order 2020-004 for facial coverings. Effective 5PM on May 16, 2020.