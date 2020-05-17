Registration Open for 2020 Back to School PBC! Event

Registration is now open for the 2020 Back to School PBC! event to be held on Saturday, August 1.

Back to School PBC! will be a drive-up event this year, and will be held at different locations throughout the county to be announced at a later date.

Registration is mandatory to participate, and students must reside in designated neighborhoods or mobile home parks in unincorporated Palm Beach County to be eligible to register.

Register online at backtoschoolpbc.org and enter code PBCOCR for students to receive free school supplies, backpacks and access to community resources. Registration closes on Monday, June 15.

For more information, please contact the Office of Community Revitalization at [email protected]