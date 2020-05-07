Pianos and Palomas: Virtual Happy Hour Tomorrow 5/8 with Musician Orson Whitfield from The Seagate Hotel

Boca Raton, FL – In an uncertain time when entertainment can only be found at home, musicians and other entertainers have begun live streaming their performances to reach global audiences, dancing along from their living rooms. This trend has been embraced locally by pianist and singer Orson Whitfield, who studied voice with pop singer Jon Secada and backed up the likes of Shakira on stage.

A regular performer of The Seagate Hotel & Spa’s Atlantic Grille in Delray Beach and back for another installment of his virtual performances, Orson invites you to experience his musical talents this Friday, May 8 at 6PM EST from the comfort of your home LIVE on his YouTube channel. The two-hour stream will also feature a new video sneak-peak from The Seagate Hotel & Spa in the show’s second hour.