Boca Chamber Member Update:

We invite all Chamber members and families to participate in the #PasstheHat campaign and video project. We started the #Passthehat Campaign to encourage people to support local merchants of all kinds through deliberate choices such as buying takeout, taking classes online with local instructors, pre-buying services or gift certificates. Also, using the services of local merchants to support doctors, nurses and EMS by purchasing subs, pizzas, chocolate baskets, even PPE etc to be delivered to emergency rooms and fire stations.

Now we’d like you to share your #Passthehat story in a short, easy and fun way.

1) Prop up your phone or ask a housemate to shoot this video for you.

2) Record yourself taking a hat in your right hand, putting it on your head and saying “I pass the hat by….” fill in how you are supporting local businesses. Even something simple like ordering takeout for curbside pickup.

3) Take the hat off with your left hand and “pass” it off screen to the left. The whole video should be about 3-5 seconds

4) Email your video to [email protected]

Demonstration here https://youtu.be/DR9bcJU6-vM

Pass The Hat Demonstration

Please do NOT mention your company’s name, a merchant’s name, restaurant name, etc. We won’t be able to use your video if you do.Please do not use your name, a merchant’s name or any name at all.

Full directions and examples can be found here https://flyingchimp.com/bepassthehat/

We will edit all your videos together in a powerful statement about supporting local merchants and front line workers showing that we are all in this together.

Please direction questions to [email protected]