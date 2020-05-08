Published On: Fri, May 8th, 2020

Palm Beach Teacher Wins Twilight Awards

Musician Chance the Rapper holds the 2020 Twilight Awards honoring teachers all across the United States, and this past Thursday, Palm Beach County’s Brittany, a kindergarten teacher from Timber Trace Elementary School, was one of the winners.

Brittany has a student with cerebral palsy, and once schools closed because of COVID-19, Brittany made sure to personally delivered her student’s walker to their home after leaving it at school.

Brittany was one among the three winners, who each win $15,000 for themselves and $15,000 for their schools.

About the Author

- Newsroom Intern and dual enrolled at FAU High School. Dina is both a college Freshman and High School Sophomore.

