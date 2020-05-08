Palm Beach Teacher Wins Twilight Awards

Musician Chance the Rapper holds the 2020 Twilight Awards honoring teachers all across the United States, and this past Thursday, Palm Beach County’s Brittany, a kindergarten teacher from Timber Trace Elementary School, was one of the winners.

Brittany has a student with cerebral palsy, and once schools closed because of COVID-19, Brittany made sure to personally delivered her student’s walker to their home after leaving it at school.

Brittany was one among the three winners, who each win $15,000 for themselves and $15,000 for their schools.