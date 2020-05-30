Palm Beach County Library Announces All Locations Re-Open on June 1st

The Palm Beach County Library System will reopen all locations to the public starting on Monday, June 1st at 10AM.

The library will start with reduced hours and services to ensure the safety and health of residents and staff.

The graphic, below, provides an overview of the limited services available commencing on Monday. The Bookmobile will also return to the road on a reduced schedule.

The Library’s walk-up holds service will continue in an “on demand” mode for the next two weeks. The Library encourages residents to continue using their electronic services, eBook collection and to contact staff by phone, email, or through the “Ask a Librarian” chat service.

The Library System will monitor usage and slowly add additional services and operating hours based on consultation with County Administration.