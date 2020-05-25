Published On: Mon, May 25th, 2020

Palm Beach County Expands COVID-19 Testing Program for Homebound & Elderly

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, with the support of the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will begin the testing of homebound residents the week of May 18. Residents eligible for the new testing option include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites.

Fire Rescue will provide vehicles and health professionals to collect specimens using nasal swabs. Fire Rescue crews will follow all infection control recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center (EIC) at 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM to 5PM Monday through Friday.

For the latest information on other testing options and the latest news about Palm Beach County’s response to COVID-19, go to our website at WWW.PBCGOV.COM.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

