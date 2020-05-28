Palm Beach Atlantic University Announces Plan for Fall Semester

Palm Beach Atlantic University intends to safely resume in-person teaching, learning and residential life for the fall 2020 semester.

The University will continue following CDC guidelines, executive orders from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis and local health directives. The plan is for students, faculty and staff to be back on campus in August for an on-time start to the academic year.

“Our community thrives on face-to-face interactions and meaningful relationships,” said University President Dr. Debra A. Schwinn. “These connections are essential to our mission of Enlightening Minds, Enriching Souls and Extending Hands.”

With Florida officials systematically lifting restrictions, Schwinn said she is confident the University can continue in-person instruction in the fall while protecting health and safety. Schwinn is a Stanford University-educated and University of Pennsylvania-trained medical doctor. The health and safety of the PBA community are paramount, Schwinn said.

In order to protect the campus community, the University will adjust its instruction, residential life and on-campus activities as needed while continuing to offer the exceptional experience for which PBA is known. The University is finalizing plans to provide students with campus accommodations for a variety of circumstances. Extra sanitation devices are being installed and protective health provisions made throughout campus.

