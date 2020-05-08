Office Depot Shows Appreciation for Village Academy Teachers with $20,000 Support Grant

Boca Raton-Based Company Provides Support to Title I Schools in Cities Across the Country During National PTA’s Teacher Appreciation Week

Boca Raton, FL – Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services, products and technology solutions, is donating nearly $200,000 to Title I schools across the country during National PTA’s Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8.

Office Depot teamed up with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach Countyto select Village Academyin Delray Beach to receive a $20,000 grant. The grant is expected to help provide new furniture for the teachers’ lounge and learning spaces, new supplies for project-based learning as well as help to address some of the school’s critical educational needs as a result of these challenging times.

“Office Depot is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and do business, especially here in South Florida, where our company has its corporate headquarters,” said Alex Price, National Director of Community Investment for Office Depot, Inc. “We’re pleased to provide this grant to Village Academyto show our appreciation to its teachers for all that they do each and every day, especially during this rapidly evolving and unprecedented time.”

To learn more about Office Depot’s commitment to supporting local communities, visit depotdifference.com.

