NCCI Donates Nearly Three Tons of Food to Boca Helping Hands

Boca Chamber Member Update:

For the second time since the COVID-19 global pandemic began, Boca Raton-based NCCI donated much-needed food supplies to Boca Helping Hands, totaling almost three tons of perishable and frozen food donated by NCCI in just the past few weeks.

The need for food donation has risen sharply in Palm Beach County in recent weeks. Boca Helping Hands is seeing an average of 2,025 new families and individuals needing food services each day. Their pantry bag distribution has risen from 150–180 bags per day to approximately 232, and they now serve an average of 324 meals per day — double what they usually serve.

NCCI Cares is also matching employee donations up to $1,000 to Boca Helping Hands and other local charities.

