Morikami Museum to Reopen June 2

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is pleased to welcome back visitors starting on Tuesday, June 2. Public hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In consideration of the safety of visitors and staff, the Museum will follow CDC guidelines regarding capacity limits and six-foot social distancing, as well as have created a robust cleaning and sanitizing schedule. Masks will be required to be worn at all times while inside the Museum Building and Japanese gardens. Frequent sanitation of high contact areas will be routinely performed, and guests are encouraged to use the hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the Museum.

Visitors will be required to use credit and debit cards for museum entry and at the Museum Store, as cash transactions will not be available. Members will have their digital membership cards scanned to ensure a contact-free check-in.

Areas open for public visitation will include the Roji-en Japanese Garden, Bonsai Exhibit, Cornell Café (with limited services), and the Museum Store (with limited capacity). Garden paths will be one-way only, and guests are encouraged to follow proper social distancing. Professional photography must be scheduled in advance through the museum’s facility rentals department.

The museum’s galleries, exhibitions, theater, Seishin-an Tea House, and Yamato-kan will remain closed at this time. All public programming will remain suspended through September 30, 2020.

In the event of inclement weather, visitors will be required to wait in their vehicles until conditions subside and they are permitted back into the museum and gardens.

For a contact-free experience, take a self-guided garden audio tour at morikami.org/tours.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.