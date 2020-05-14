Mizner Park Al Fresco: Center to Expand Outdoor Seating into Plaza Real for Restaurant Starting May 15

Mizner Park will transform into an al fresco dining destination starting Friday, May 15, as Plaza Real, the center’s throughway, will close to north and southbound traffic to provide space for restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community back to enjoy all Mizner Park has to offer,” said Dana Romanelli Schearer, general manager. “Opening up Plaza Real will provide our restaurants with safely distanced dining beyond what they are permitted inside. We have been working diligently with the city of Boca Raton, our staff and our tenants to provide the safest and most comfortable experience for all.”

In addition to opening for diners at a limited capacity and some with limited hours, many of the restaurants will continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery. Some restaurants started welcoming indoor diners earlier this week.

A partial list includes:

The Blue Fish – Open Sunday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, touchless curbside pickup and delivery.

Kapow Noodle Bar – Opening starting Thursday, May 14 for dinner, curbside pickup and delivery.

Loch Bar – Open starting Thursday, May 14 for lunch and dinner, as well as pickup and delivery.

Max’s Grille – Open for dine-in, pickup and delivery starting Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

Yard House – Open for dine-in, pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“As a center, we have implemented added safety measures such as increased focus, frequency and intensity of cleaning methods, social distancing reminders, additional hand sanitizers, extra space in common areas, and a designated curbside pickup area in each parking garage,” added Schearer.

There is ample free parking available at Mizner Park’s four garages that perimeter the center.

For a full list of restaurants and retailers with updated hours of operation, visit www.miznerpark.com.