Memorial Day Reopening Is a Holiday Treat

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Welcomes Visitors Again

Boca Raton, FL – After weeks in quarantine, it is a scientific fact that parents will be happy to hear that the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is poised to open its doors for the Memorial Day Weekend! Operating with a limited capacity, Science Center members will be admitted May 22, 23 and 24 with all guests welcomed Memorial Day (May 25) and beyond. Existing members will receive a 3-month extension to make up for time lost, and then some.

All guests and staff MUST wear masks when indoors (excluding guests 2 and under), and visitors are asked to bring their own as none will be available onsite. Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing, staying 6 feet apart with extensive signage and floor decals to help.

“The safety of our staff and guests is the #1 priority, so we have developed a comprehensive safety plan which includes hand-sanitizing stations, regularly disinfecting all surfaces every hour and much more” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “As a mother of two, I do not want to take any chances, so we have pulled out all the stops when it comes to safety. I am looking forward to taking this step of getting back to normal and am grateful we are able to keep opening every mind to science.”

Science Center educators will be performing live shows daily at the brand-new Cox Amphitheater located outside on the Fisher Family Science Trail. Shows will feature liquid nitrogen, combustion, pressurization and other favorites all summer long. Guests are invited to bring their own picnic blankets and lunch.



The pricing structure for re-opening will be $11.95 for adults, $7.95 for children, over 3, $9.95 for seniors and members and babies under 3 being free. Those prices include miniature golf on the Conservation Course.



The updated pricing reflects a limited opening of exhibits. This first phase of reopening includes the aquarium, Science on a Sphere, select statues from Hall of Heroes, the Science Trail, miniature golf on the Conservation Course and programming in the new Cox Amphitheater.

The mission of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is to “open every mind to science” and the indoor/outdoor venue features more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000 gallon fresh and salt water aquarium- featuring both local and exotic marine life, a digital planetarium, conservation research station, Florida exhibit hall, Pre-K focused “Discovery Center,” an interactive Everglades exhibit and the 18-hole Conservation Course – an outdoor putting course with science-focused education stations. The newest addition includes a $2.5 million permanent exhibit, “Journey Through the Human Brain” and features the most advanced neuroscience research and technology in the world.

For more information on Science Center programming, call 561-832-1988 or visit www.sfsciencecenter.org. Like the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram @SFScienceCenter.