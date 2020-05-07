By: Robert S. Curry

Mastermind Groups help Business Owners! Being a business owner is the loneliest job in the world. You can’t discuss your problems with your staff or family. A mastermind group solves that problem. It offers business owners an opportunity to work with others who are your peers. The group is made up of non-competing businesses who meet at least monthly to discuss each other’s problems and issues. These groups are like having a board of directors for your company that is a resource for the owner. An invaluable resource that will help and support each other to make those tough decisions inside their businesses. As a member, you get to help others with their problems also. Each member uses the group as an environment or forum to resolve mutual problems using brainstorming and peer accountability.

There are many benefits of belonging to a mastermind group.

The facilitator and members challenge each other to set goals and accomplish them.

The team helps everyone with creative ideas and decision-making.

Members partner with other members of the mastermind group so each may grow personally and professionally.

Accountability between the members to help motivate you to improve your business.

Support by the other members to help you get the right decisions for your company.

New ideas and suggestions about things you have never thought about for your business.

Inspiration and motivation from others who are your peers and experiencing similar problems daily.

Do you belong to a mastermind group? If not, why not?

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

