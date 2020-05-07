Published On: Thu, May 7th, 2020

Mastermind Groups help Business Owners!

By: Robert S. Curry

Mastermind Groups help Business Owners! Being a business owner is the loneliest job in the world. You can’t discuss your problems with your staff or family. A mastermind group solves that problem. It offers business owners an opportunity to work with others who are your peers.  The group is made up of non-competing businesses who meet at least monthly to discuss each other’s problems and issues. These groups are like having a board of directors for your company that is a resource for the owner. An invaluable resource that will help and support each other to make those tough decisions inside their businesses. As a member, you get to help others with their problems also. Each member uses the group as an environment or forum to resolve mutual problems using brainstorming and peer accountability.

There are many benefits of belonging to a mastermind group.
  • The facilitator and members challenge each other to set goals and accomplish them.
  • The team helps everyone with creative ideas and decision-making.
  • Members partner with other members of the mastermind group so each may grow personally and professionally.
  • Accountability between the members to help motivate you to improve your business.
  • Support by the other members to help you get the right decisions for your company.
  • New ideas and suggestions about things you have never thought about for your business.
  • Inspiration and motivation from others who are your peers and experiencing similar problems daily.
Do you belong to a mastermind group? If not, why not?

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

I have recently published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

If the information in this article Mastermind Groups help Business Owners helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at [email protected] and share with me the story.

If you would like to purchase either or both books autographed by the author, please click on the following link: Redtoblackbooks.com.

About the Author

- Robert Curry is an author, seasoned business coach, and successful turnaround specialist. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of three different companies, the largest with annual sales of more than $1 billion dollars - all which experienced successful turnarounds under his management. In the late 1990s, he started his turnaround consulting firm, and for the past twenty years, he has turned around more than seventy distressed companies in many different industries helping each to establish a strong management team and become profitable. He has published two books: "From Red to Black" and "The Turnaround." He resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his wife, Esther.

