Making the Best of Time at Home

Susan G. Komen Florida Opens Nominations Early for Warriors in Pink for 2021 Race for the Cure

Boca Raton, FL – While are all home, doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, Susan G. Komen Florida is asking the community to use this time to nominate an inspiring breast cancer survivor to become a 2020-2021 Warrior in Pink for the 30th Anniversary 2021 South Florida Race for the Cure. Warriors in Pink are survivors and metastatic thrivers who serve as ambassadors for the organization throughout the year helping to inspire the community and create awareness about the fight against breast cancer. Nominations are open now and can be found at komenflorida.org /nominations/ and The deadline for nominations is July 3, 2020.

As the organization prepares for the 30th anniversary of their signature event, Susan G. Komen Florida encourages nominations from any of the organization’s South Florida service areas of Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River Counties. Nominations can be accepted for both men and women of all races and ethnicities. Stories can be provided in writing or via a one-minute video submission.

Eight Warriors will be selected this year who represent the 1 in 8 who will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Warriors should be willing to share their incredible stories as encouragement for others during their breast cancer journeys and take action by raising awareness about breast cancer, promoting Komen events forming a Race for the Cure team, and encouraging fundraising. Warriors in Pink is a program supported nationally by Ford Motor Company recognizing women who live by the credo of taking charge, living out loud, harnessing power and standing together.

To nominate a breast cancer survivor or metastatic thriver to be a 2021 Warrior in Pink, please download the nomination form at komenflorida.org /nominations/ and submit by the July 3, 2020 deadline. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

For more information on the 2021 Race for the Cure, or to learn more about ways you can get involved with Susan G. Komen Florida, please visit www.komenflorida.org or call (561) 514-3020.



About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Florida

Komen Florida is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across the state of Florida. For more information, call (561) 514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.