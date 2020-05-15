Keep Your Business Top of Mind Like a Shark

Boca Chamber Member Update:

I know you might be experiencing some choppy waters these days. But we are here to help out any way we can. In the next episode of our In Focus webcast series, you’ll learn how to keep your business top of mind for consumers from a true shark. Kevin O’Leary (a.k.a. ‘Mr. Wonderful’), has some guidance on sustaining and growing your business during uncertain times.



WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:



• How brands need to adapt to stay engaging and relevant

• Tips to sustain and grow your brand during this time

• The latest TV viewership trends and where audiences are showing up

This webcast will be packed with ideas you can put into practice for your business right away! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn from a shark.

WHO IS MR. WONDERFUL?



Kevin O’Leary (a.k.a. ‘Mr. Wonderful’) star of Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, is a regular contributor on ABC, CNBC and CTV, and a bestselling author of two books: Cold Hard Truth on Men, Women and Money, and Cold Hard Truth on Family, Kids and Money. O’Leary is currently the Chairman of O’Shares Investments. He is also the founder and Chief Sommelier of O’Leary Fine Wines, an award-winning wine label, as well as a member of Boston’s 107-year old Hamilton Trust.