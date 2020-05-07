Junior League of Boca Raton Presents Virtual Talk by Barb Schmidt on “Facing the New Normal: Tools to Rise Above Anxiety”

Boca Chamber Member Update:





BOCA RATON, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton will present a virtual seminar by noted author Barb Schmidt offering tips on handling anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis, “Facing the New Normal: Tools to Rise Above Anxiety.” The seminar will be presented live on Zoom on Tuesday, May 14 at 4 p.m. or offered on demand on the Junior League of Boca Raton’s Facebook Page.

“When things become too much, it’s easy to allow anxiety and fear to take control of our minds and lives. Meditation and mindfulness practices have been proven to ease stress and promote more productive thinking, said Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “Barb’s deep knowledge and advice on coping with stress will be of great use to the community, especially during these trying times.”

Barb Schmidt and Michelle Maros will help viewers understand the roots of anxiety, cultivate practices to manage stress, and find a sense of inner joy, even in difficult times.

A practitioner of mindfulness and meditation for over 30 years, Barb Schmidt is the author of the internationally bestselling book The Practice. Schmidt has been on over 100 retreats and studied with teachers around the world, from Deepak Chopra to the Dalai Lama. In 2011, she founded the non-profit organization Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life to bring mindfulness teachings to the community and make them accessible to everyone. She has taught meditation courses at Nova Southeastern University Florida Atlantic University and oversees The Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life Wellness Series, designed to empower women to live life fully, at Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute.

Michelle Maros is Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life’s Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She teaches workshops and seminars on mindfulness, meditation, and personal empowerment at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Florida Atlantic University.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and stress is through the roof for some people. We hope that this virtual workshop will provide some concrete tools to reduce that stress,” Barb Schmidt said.

To participate, please register at https://www.jlbr.org/mindfulness/

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton, or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton

CONTACT:

Debbie Abrams, [email protected]

561-289-1378