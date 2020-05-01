Impact 100 PBC Announces 10 Finalists for Five $100,000 High-Impact Grants
For the fifth year in a row, Impact 100 Palm Beach County will be awarding five $100,000 high-impact grants to our local community nonprofits!
Congratulations to the ten finalists listed below as they now have the opportunity to receive one of these transformational grants!
I. Arts, Culture, & Historic Preservation
Expanding & Preserving Our Cultural Heritage, Inc. (dba. Spady Cultural Heritage Museum) – Digitizing Black History in SPBC
Florida Atlantic University Foundation Inc. – Keep the Music Playing!
II. Education
Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast – Impact 100 PBC JA BizTown Mobile
Roots and Wings, Inc. – Project UpLift
III. Environment & Animal Welfare
Coastal Conservation Association, Inc. – Delray Dredge Hole Artificial Reef
Community Greening Corp. – Community Tree Champion
IV. Family
Boca Helping Hands, Inc. – Enhancing the Lives of Children and Families
City House-Delray Beach, Inc. – Home and Hope Project
V. Health & Wellness
Compass Inc. (d/b/a Compass Community Center) – Compass HEALS
GIVT, Inc. – Period
Impact 100 Palm Beach County is a group of philanthropic women who each annually contribute $1,000 to donate to local nonprofits.
These individual contributions are then pooled into $100,000 grants that are used to fund high-impact initiatives in our southern Palm Beach County area.
By working together, these philanthropic women seek to transform not only the organizations that apply for these grants, but also lives of those benefiting from their work.
To become a member of this group of empowered women, go to: Impact100PBV.org/MakeAnImpact