Published On: Fri, May 1st, 2020

Impact 100 PBC Announces 10 Finalists for Five $100,000 High-Impact Grants

For the fifth year in a row, Impact 100 Palm Beach County will be awarding five $100,000 high-impact grants to our local community nonprofits!

Congratulations to the ten finalists listed below as they now have the opportunity to receive one of these transformational grants!

I. Arts, Culture, & Historic Preservation

Expanding & Preserving Our Cultural Heritage, Inc. (dba. Spady Cultural Heritage Museum) – Digitizing Black History in SPBC

Florida Atlantic University Foundation Inc. – Keep the Music Playing!

II. Education

Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure CoastImpact 100 PBC JA BizTown Mobile

Roots and Wings, Inc.Project UpLift

III. Environment & Animal Welfare

Coastal Conservation Association, Inc. – Delray Dredge Hole Artificial Reef

Community Greening Corp. – Community Tree Champion

IV. Family

Boca Helping Hands, Inc.Enhancing the Lives of Children and Families

City House-Delray Beach, Inc. – Home and Hope Project

V. Health & Wellness

Compass Inc. (d/b/a Compass Community Center) – Compass HEALS

GIVT, Inc. – Period

Impact 100 Palm Beach County board members (seated, l-r) Renee Feder, Cindy Krebsbach, Kirsten Stanley, Kathy Adkins, Lisa Mulhall, Marilyn Swillinger, (standing) Allison Davis, Peggy Jones, Mary Donnell, Laura Bull, Sue Diener, Sarah Crane, Suzy Lanigan, Holly Schuttler, Ellen Elam, Kim Beaumont, Karen Sweetapple, Lauren LeBas, JoAnne Greiser, Kathryn Gillespie, Susan Brockway, Karen Rogers, Helen Ballerano, Nancy Dockerty and Kelly Fleming.

Impact 100 Palm Beach County is a group of philanthropic women who each annually contribute $1,000 to donate to local nonprofits.

These individual contributions are then pooled into $100,000 grants that are used to fund high-impact initiatives in our southern Palm Beach County area.

By working together, these philanthropic women seek to transform not only the organizations that apply for these grants, but also lives of those benefiting from their work.

2019 High-Impact Grant Recipeints joined by Kirsten Stanley and Kathy Adkins

To become a member of this group of empowered women, go to: Impact100PBV.org/MakeAnImpact

About the Author

